LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.80

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

TSE:LSPK opened at C$0.60 on Monday. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

