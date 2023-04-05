Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.65.
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.06. The stock has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.13.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
