CIBC Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.64.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.23 and a 52 week high of C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

