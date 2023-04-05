Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Rating Increased to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.82.

Quebecor Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.17. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$34.34.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

