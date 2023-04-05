Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.2 %
BBD.B opened at C$69.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.