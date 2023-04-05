Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.2 %

BBD.B opened at C$69.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.