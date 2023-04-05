Eight Capital Cuts East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$1.75

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

EAGR opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. East Side Games Group has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.05.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

