Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) PT Raised to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

ETG stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.30. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.58.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

