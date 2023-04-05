Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) PT Raised to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.
Entrée Resources Price Performance
ETG stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.30. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.58.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.