Brokers Set Expectations for Carbon Streaming Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carbon Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Carbon Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -68.00. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

