FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.02 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 260,310 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

