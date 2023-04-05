FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.02 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.