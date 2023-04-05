Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RCKY stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

