FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

