Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.44 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.42.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

