FY2023 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BiomX by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other BiomX news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.