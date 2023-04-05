FY2023 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.
In other BiomX news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
