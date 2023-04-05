Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legrand SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Legrand in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Legrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.16. Legrand has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Legrand

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 12.03%.

(Get Rating)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.