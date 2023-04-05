FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.
Mustang Bio Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.49 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.