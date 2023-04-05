FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.49 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

