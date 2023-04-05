National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

MTY opened at C$60.53 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

