Brokers Offer Predictions for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

