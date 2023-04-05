Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32).

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.08. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281,417 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

