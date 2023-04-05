Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Bank of America

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.51. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

