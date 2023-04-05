Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $374.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.84.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $292.77 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.55 and a 200 day moving average of $284.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.