Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MRO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

