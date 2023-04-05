Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Silk Road Medical Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SILK opened at $39.05 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical
In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,837. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.
