SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

SEIC opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

