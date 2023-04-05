Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla stock opened at $192.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $609.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,469 shares of company stock worth $9,385,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

