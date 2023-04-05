Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 221.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.77. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

