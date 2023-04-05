Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.3 %

BKH opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.