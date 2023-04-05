Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Surgalign Stock Down 4.2 %

SRGA opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 208.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

