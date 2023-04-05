ThermoGenesis’ (THMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.54.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.