Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target at $8.68

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.01.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

