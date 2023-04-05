Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target at $8.68

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.68.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.