Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

