Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
