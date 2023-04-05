John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.33.

WDGJF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.94) to GBX 217 ($2.69) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

John Wood Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

