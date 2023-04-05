Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.25 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.