Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.25 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

