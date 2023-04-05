TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ TA opened at $86.76 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
