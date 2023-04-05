TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ TA opened at $86.76 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

