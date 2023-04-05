Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 266.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.00. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

