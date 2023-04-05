Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.32 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,433,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.