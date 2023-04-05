Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

