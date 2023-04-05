Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Air Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

