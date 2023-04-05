Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.86 ($32.38).

BWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.95) to GBX 2,661 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.79) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,188 ($27.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,216.49%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

