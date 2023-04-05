Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.86 ($32.38).
BWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.95) to GBX 2,661 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.79) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Bellway Stock Down 0.4 %
BWY stock opened at GBX 2,188 ($27.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
