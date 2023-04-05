Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $33.23 on Friday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

