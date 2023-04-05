QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.40 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $828.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.06.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

