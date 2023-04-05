QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity
In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.40 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $828.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.06.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.