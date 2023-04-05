The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.62 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

