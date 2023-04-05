WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.11 on Monday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.
