Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have commented on RADI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.