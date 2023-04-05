Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($25.82).

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.08) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($27.26) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($21.36) to GBX 2,000 ($24.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,918 ($23.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,339.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,026.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,977.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,243.90%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

