Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.88 on Monday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 517.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

