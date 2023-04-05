OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE OFG opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 51,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

