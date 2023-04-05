Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Golar LNG Stock Down 1.7 %

GLNG stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Golar LNG by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

