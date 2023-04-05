Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.