Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

