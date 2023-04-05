Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 532,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 355,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. now owns 754,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

