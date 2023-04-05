StockNews.com Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Conn’s Stock Down 4.7 %

Conn’s stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

